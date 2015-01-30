(Adds dropped word in headline)

PARIS Jan 30 French consumer spending rose unexpectedly in December as cold weather prompted a jump in energy consumption, but the increase was not enough to prevent the second consecutive annual contraction in household outlays.

Consumer spending climbed 1.5 percent jump month-on-month in December, largely due to a 6.9 percent jump in energy spending, which had previously shrunk for three months in a row because of milder-than-usual weather.

However, household consumption, traditionally the main driver of the French economy, contracted by 0.2 percent overall in 2014 after a 0.3 percent drop in 2013, national statistics office INSEE said.

By contrast, retail sales in neighbouring Germany rose for a fifth consecutive year in 2014, up 1.4 percent in real terms, data showed on Friday, highlighting the gap between the euro zone's two largest economies.

France's economy is forecast to have grown at 0.4 percent in 2014, with the government hoping that will more than double this year. The German government said on Wednesday that it expected its own economy to grow by 1.5 percent in 2015, on a par with its performance in 2014.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that greater convergence of the euro zone's two largest economies was essential for the bloc to get back to growth.

Warning of the twin risk of Germany's budget "fetishism" and French inertia, Macron called for more reforms in France and more spending in Germany ahead of a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Strasbourg on Friday.

Separate data released on Friday showed French producer prices falling 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, exposing the lack of inflationary pressure in the euro zone's second-largest economy. The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax.

