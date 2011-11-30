PARIS, Nov 30 French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for consumer spending in October. Percentage changes for consumer spending on manufactured goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated): AUG SEPT OCT OCT y/y Food 0.2 0.6 -0.3 -0.3 Durable goods -0.3 0.4 0.9 0.5 of which cars 1.8 2.3 -1.0 -2.0 of which household equipment -2.8 1.2 1.1 2.2 of which textiles, leather -0.9 -2.6 3.8 -0.5 other -0.1 0.2 0.9 1.8 Energy 2.6 -3.1 -2.0 -5.9 of which petrol products 2.8 -4.5 -2.2 -6.9 Total 0.4 -0.2 0.0 -0.9 Manufactured goods 0.3 0.1 0.3 -0.2