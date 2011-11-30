Chairman Wu charts roller-coaster ride for Waldorf-owner Anbang
* Wu Xiaohui temporarily steps aside after report of detention
PARIS, Nov 30 French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for consumer spending in October. Percentage changes for consumer spending on manufactured goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated): AUG SEPT OCT OCT y/y Food 0.2 0.6 -0.3 -0.3 Durable goods -0.3 0.4 0.9 0.5 of which cars 1.8 2.3 -1.0 -2.0 of which household equipment -2.8 1.2 1.1 2.2 of which textiles, leather -0.9 -2.6 3.8 -0.5 other -0.1 0.2 0.9 1.8 Energy 2.6 -3.1 -2.0 -5.9 of which petrol products 2.8 -4.5 -2.2 -6.9 Total 0.4 -0.2 0.0 -0.9 Manufactured goods 0.3 0.1 0.3 -0.2
* Wu Xiaohui temporarily steps aside after report of detention
ATHENS, June 14 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.