ANGERS, France, June 12 Can the Loire Valley
become the new Silicon Valley? French President Francois
Hollande seemed to think so when he opened a new design and
manufacturing centre in the western city of Angers on Friday for
devices known as the "Internet of Things".
"When I hear that five of the 12 most-sold connected objects
in the United States are French, I have no doubts! I know France
will be one of the word's top digital economies," Hollande said.
The 8,300-square metre facility is located in what was once
the heart of France's electronics industry before companies such
as Packard Bell and Thomson moved production to cheaper
Asian factories.
Called the City of Connected Objects - or COC in French - it
will help start-ups design and manufacture devices such as
smartwatches and personal fitness trackers, which it is
estimated could represent a global market worth 300 billion
euros by 2020.
Despite France's reputation as a high-tax, low-growth,
bureaucratic country, the claim to be a centre for dynamic young
companies has some foundation -- it has a tax stucture that
encourages research and development spending was also the most
represented nation for a fourth successive year in the Deloitte
2014 Top 500 index of Europe's fastest growing tech firms,
counting 86 companies in total.
Firms such as watch maker Withings and mini-drone company
Parrot have also received praise at tech fairs such
as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the country
boasted an unusually strong presence this year.
The new hub in Angers is funded by larger French companies
including Orange and Bouygues and is part of
the government's 200 million-euro "La French Tech" initiative
launched in 2013.
(Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; Writing by Michel Rose in
Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)