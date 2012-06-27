PARIS, June 27 France's Socialist government
aims to raise an extra 7.5 billion euros this year through a
series of tax hikes included in an amended budget bill to be
unveiled next week, a government source said on Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande's six-week-old government is
preparing the tax increases and freezing some spending in order
to plug a budget shortfall of 7-10 billion euros, which must be
closed if France is to respect its deficit targets.
Les Echos business newspaper, which first reported the 7.5
billion euros in extra revenues, said that the tax increases
would yield a 19 billion euros annually from 2013. The
government source did not confirm the second figure.