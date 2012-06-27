PARIS, June 27 France's Socialist government aims to raise an extra 7.5 billion euros this year through a series of tax hikes included in an amended budget bill to be unveiled next week, a government source said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande's six-week-old government is preparing the tax increases and freezing some spending in order to plug a budget shortfall of 7-10 billion euros, which must be closed if France is to respect its deficit targets.

Les Echos business newspaper, which first reported the 7.5 billion euros in extra revenues, said that the tax increases would yield a 19 billion euros annually from 2013. The government source did not confirm the second figure.