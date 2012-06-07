* Minister wants to raise cost of redundancy payoffs
* Q1 unemployment hits 10 pct for first time since 1999
* Minister wants more public spending for employment
PARIS, June 7 France's new Socialist government
is planning to ramp up the cost of laying off workers for
companies in the coming months, its labour minister said on
Thursday after data showed the jobless rate hit the highest
level this century at 10 percent.
President Francois Hollande rode to power in a presidential
runoff last month on a promise to tackle soaring unemployment,
which has reached the highest level since 1999.
Polls regularly show unemployment ranking among the French's
top concerns, adding pressure on Hollande as his Socialist Party
seeks a majority in parliament in a two-round legislative
election on June 10 and 17.
The push to make firing more difficult in France, where
making layoffs is already tightly regulated and often costly for
employers, contrasts with moves under way in other euro zone
countries such as Italy and Spain to make job cuts easier.
With the economy stalling, Labour Minister Michel Sapin said
urgent measures were needed against unemployment and that he
aimed to put forward legislation after the summer break.
"The main idea is to make layoffs so expensive for companies
that it's not worth it," Sapin said in an interview with France
Info radio.
"It's not a question of sanctions, but workers have to have
compensation at the right level," he said.
THE 10-PERCENT THRESHOLD
Sapin, a former finance minister and long-time friend of
Hollande, said the government could not stand by idly as some
companies cut workers just to improve profitability and boost
their dividends to shareholders.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg is also planning
legislation that would force companies to sell plants they want
to get rid of at market prices to avoid closures and job losses.
The government and unions are bracing for a wave of layoffs
after the legislative election, fearing companies have put off
job cuts until after the election period.
Data from the INSEE statistics institute showed on Thursday
that France's jobless rate hit the psychologically important
threshold of 10 percent in the first quarter of the year.
Unemployment in France has now risen even higher than in the
wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, rising from 9.8 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011 to the highest level since the
third quarter of 1999.
The rate for mainland France rose to 9.6 percent from 9.3
percent in the final three months of 2011 also to hit its
highest level since the third quarter of 1999. For a table of
the figures:
Sapin said in an interview with Les Echos business daily
that the budget for state-aided jobs needed to be raised, or
else 112,000 jobs on such contracts could be put at risk in the
second half of the year.
"That would be extremely harmful at a time when all
resources need to be mobilised against unemployment," he said,
adding that the state-run jobs agency also needed more funds.
However, Hollande's government is facing growing pressure
from the European Commission and ratings agencies to cut
spending in order to meet public deficit targets as promised.
With the legislative election looming, the government is
being careful not to spell out how it will keep its
deficit-reduction plans on track until an independent audit of
the public finances is handed in after the race.