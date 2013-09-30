PARIS, Sept 30 French jobless claims fell by
much less than initially thought last month due to a technical
glitch that caused some unemployed people to be left off the
register, the labour ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said that the number of jobless claims in
mainland France fell in August by 22,000-29,000 instead of the
50,000 it originally reported last week.
Though the fall was smaller than previously thought, it
remained the first in over two years and was the biggest drop
since December 2007, the ministry said in a statement.
The national employment agency, Pole Emploi, said that some
jobseekers had failed to renew their registration in August
because a technical problem at mobile operator SFR prevented
them from receiving reminders by text message or voice mail.
The drop in jobless claims has offered a ray of hope for
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government as it
struggles to live up to a promise to get unemployment on a
downward trend by the end of the year.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin said that even despite the
technical incident in August the jobs market was showing clear
signs of being on the mend.
"Our analysis of the situation and the outlook for the
months ahead are not at all changed and we remain more than ever
determined to reverse the unemployment trend by the end of the
year," the ministry said in its statement.
