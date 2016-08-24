PARIS Aug 24 The number of people out of work
in France fell by 0.5 percent in July in a sign the job market
may at last be beginning to turn a corner, Labour Ministry data
showed on Wednesday.
The number of people registered as jobless in mainland
France fell by 19,100 last month to 3,506,600, the ministry said
in a monthly report.
France's jobless total climbed relentlessly for years to
reach a record of 3.59 million in February and has fluctuated
since then as the job market struggles to recover.
Deeply unpopular with voters for failing to turn the labour
market around, President Francois Hollande has said he would not
run for a second term in a presidential election next April
unless he put joblessness on convincingly lower trend.
The unemployment rate fell below 10 percent in the second
quarter for the first time since 2012, the INSEE statistic
office said last week.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)