PARIS Aug 27 The number of people out of work in France rose for the 15th month in a row in July to reach its highest level in more than 13 years, in the latest grim news for France's stagnating economy.

Labour ministry data released on Monday showed that the number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose by 41,300 last month to 2.987 million in the biggest monthly increase since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The total jobless figure - which does not include a threatened wave of upcoming layoffs at companies like Peugeot and Carrefour - was the highest since June 1999 and marked an increase of 1.4 percent over one month and 8.5 percent over one year.

President Francois Hollande has seen his ratings slide since he came to power in May as he battles to live up to campaign promises to bring down stubbornly high unemployment amid a rash of job cuts in recent weeks.

The labour ministry data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared according to widely used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards nor expressed as an unemployment rate of number of job seekers compared to the total work force. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)