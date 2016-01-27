BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
PARIS Jan 27 France can and must do more to reduce the country's record level of unemployment, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Ouest-France newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said certain reforms already undertaken such as the responsibility pact and the "CICE" tax breaks to boost competitiveness went in the right direction.
"France can and must do better to eliminate unemployment," he was quoted as saying. "But unemployed and young people don't have time to wait for various political timetables. That's why it's necessary to keep going with a certain number of reforms like labour costs, for example."
He said European governments including France were regularly reminded of the need to "expand reforms".
He added that France's banks were "twice as solid" now as before the financial crisis. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.