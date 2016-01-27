(Refiles to add country name in first paragraph)
PARIS Jan 27 Economic reforms such as cutting
labour costs are a step in the right direction, but France can
and must do more to reduce a record jobless rate, the head of
its central bank said in a newspaper interview.
The government was already giving companies tax breaks to
help lower their wage bill in the hope that hiring would be
boosted as a result, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy
de Galhau was quoted as telling Wednesday's edition of
Ouest-France.
"(But) France can and must do better... Unemployed and young
people don't have time to wait for various political
timetables," said Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the
European Central Bank's Governing Council.
"That's why it's necessary to keep going with a certain
number of reforms like labour costs, for example."
Asked if volatility in the Chinese stock market had revived
fears of a fresh crisis, Villeroy de Galhau said 2016 would not
be like 2008, when a global financial crisis erupted.
"The banks are much more robust thanks to the rules we have
imposed on them," he told the newspaper, adding that France's
banks were "twice as solid" now as before the crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that global market
turmoil, plunging oil prices and weaker growth across emerging
markets were increasing economic headwinds for Europe and that
the bank would have to review its policy stance in March.
Villeroy de Galhau said there was not "a general problem in
emerging markets, but some delicate situations" following the
drop in oil prices.
He said the Chinese economy remained strong while India
would be the "star of the world economy" this year with more
than 7 percent growth.
The euro zone, meanwhile, was recovering with a growth level
around 1.7 percent, while France was expected to reach about 1.4
percent growth, Villeroy de Galhau said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish and John
Stonestreet)