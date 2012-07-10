PARIS, July 10 France's new Socialist government
aims to reform the way welfare protection is financed next year,
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday after talks
with unions and employers.
Ayrault said that the government would order a study on how
to diversify the financing sources of the welfare system,
currently funded largely by companies and workers, which is
considered a major drain on France's competitiveness.
"On the basis of this report that will be submitted in the
first quarter of 2013, the government will begin talks with
social partners with the aim of a legislative reform in 2013,"
he said in a speech.
Ayrault also said the government would launch talks on
reforming the retirement system in the first half of next year.