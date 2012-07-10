PARIS, July 10 France's new Socialist government aims to reform the way welfare protection is financed next year, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday after talks with unions and employers.

Ayrault said that the government would order a study on how to diversify the financing sources of the welfare system, currently funded largely by companies and workers, which is considered a major drain on France's competitiveness.

"On the basis of this report that will be submitted in the first quarter of 2013, the government will begin talks with social partners with the aim of a legislative reform in 2013," he said in a speech.

Ayrault also said the government would launch talks on reforming the retirement system in the first half of next year.