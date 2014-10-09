(Changes economy ministry to environment ministry in first paragraph)

PARIS Oct 9 The French government has indefinitely suspended plans for a truck road toll, known as the ecotax and which was due to raise 500 million euros ($637.75 million) a year, because of difficulties putting it in place, the environment and transport ministries said on Thursday.

Truck drivers, who previously blocked French roads in protest over the tax aimed at raising funds to finance rail infrastructure projects, had said they were planning further protests from next Monday.

A source close to the matter has told Reuters the government would also have to pay 850 million euros in compensation to the Ecomouv consortium, led by Italy's Atlantia, if it decides to definitively scrap the ecotax. France had awarded Ecomouv a contract to build a system to collect the new toll. (1 US dollar = 0.7840 euro) (Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)