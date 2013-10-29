PARIS Oct 29 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault announced on Tuesday the suspension of a planned
environmental tax on trucks after protests in the western
Britanny region, in the latest setback for the Socialist
government's tax policies.
"I have decided to suspend the implementation of the ecotax
to give us the time we need for a national and regional
dialogue," Ayrault said after meeting lawmakers, trade
unionists, farm leaders and employers from the western region,
hit by a series of food industry plant closures.
"Suspension does not mean abolition," he added, noting that
the tax, due to go into force on Jan. 1 and already postponed
several times, had been adopted by the previous conservative
government.
President Francois Hollande's government, at a record low in
opinion polls months before municipal and European elections,
backtracked last weekend over plans to increase tax on some
savings products.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Taylor)