PARIS Oct 29 France's Socialist government made
its second climbdown on tax policy in a week on Tuesday amid
rising protests against the fiscal burden and opinion polls
showing its approval rating at an all-time low.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault announced the suspension of
a planned environmental tax on trucks after protests in the
western Brittany region, but denied his administration was on
the run over what his finance minister has called "tax
saturation".
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Brittany last
weekend, protesting against the planned "ecotax" on heavy goods
vehicles which was set to bring in about 1 billion euros ($1.38
billion) per year to help finance mostly rail projects.
"I have decided to suspend the implementation of the ecotax
to give us the time we need for a national and regional
dialogue," Ayrault said after meeting lawmakers, trade
unionists, farm leaders and employers from the western region,
hit by a series of food industry plant closures.
"Suspension does not mean abolition," he added, noting that
the tax, due to go into force on Jan. 1 and already postponed
several times, had been adopted by the previous conservative
government.
President Francois Hollande's government, struggling to
bring down the public deficit without killing a fragile economic
recovery ahead of municipal and European elections next year,
backtracked last weekend on plans to increase tax on some
savings products.
Earlier this month, ministers scrapped a planned new
corporate tax harshly criticised by business leaders and said
they would temporarily increase existing company taxes instead.
At 46.0 percent of GDP, the French tax burden is already one
of the heaviest in the world. It is set to rise marginally to
46.1 percent next year.
Although the government has shifted the burden towards
spending cuts rather than tax hikes in the 2014 budget, now
going through parliament, business leaders and voters have
expressed mounting discontent.
Hollande has become the most unpopular French president on
record, an opinion poll showed on Monday, due to anger over tax
rises, unemployment and immigration.
Some 26 percent of voters view taxes as a major issue, 17
percentage points more than in a previous poll a year ago.
"We need to listen to the country," Trade Minister Nicole
Bricq told Reuters in an interview. "These are not backward
steps but a sidestep, the government is not in an ivory tower."
