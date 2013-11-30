PARIS Nov 30 Several thousand truck drivers
blocked roads across France on Saturday, causing severe
disruption to traffic in protest against a new environmental tax
on heavy goods vehicles.
The protest is the latest effort to force the French
government to cancel the so-called "ecotax" through which it
aims to raise more than 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) a year
to finance mostly rail infrastructure projects.
There was significant disruption all over the country, from
the Paris region to Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence in the south,
affecting transit towards Spain and Italy.
On the main highways, truck drivers let cars through but
blocked foreign trucks, forcing them to stand idle on the side
of the road.
In reaction to protests against the tax, the French
government has suspended its implementation ahead of an original
Jan. 1 implementation date, but protesters said they would not
give up until the tax was scrapped altogether.
"Until this measure is cancelled, we will remain mobilised,"
said Vincent Tardet from the European Rail Transport
Organisation (OTRE) which set up some 26 blockades on France's
main road arteries.
The organisation said 4,500 trucks took part in the protest
on Saturday while the French ministry of interior put the number
at 2,200. The protest was due to end at 1800 GMT.
President Francois Hollande's government, struggling to
bring down the public deficit while protecting a fragile
economic recovery ahead of municipal and European elections next
year, has also backtracked on plans to increase tax on some
savings products.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Astrid Wendlandt; editing
by David Evans)