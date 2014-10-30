(Adds Atlantia comment)
PARIS/MILAN Oct 30 France will cancel a
multi-million-euro contract with a consortium led by Italy's
Atlantia after scrapping the "ecotax" road toll the
consortium was to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.
In a letter to the Ecomouv consortium, the French government
raised doubts over the validity of the contract, Transport
Minister Alain Vidalies told lawmakers, in a bid to avoid paying
potentially as much as up to 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in
cancellation fines and other costs.
Atlantia, which owns 70 percent of Ecomouv, reacted by
saying that the contract safeguards its investments.
"The contract agreed between Ecomouv and the French
government envisaged the possibility for the state to cancel the
ecotax project by giving notice of it by Oct. 31 and paying an
indemnity," the company said in a statement.
France earlier this month scrapped plans for the already
watered-down ecotax, which had initially been designed to raise
about 1 billion euros in tax. The plan prompted nationwide truck
driver protests last year.
The tolls were due to be introduced at the start of next
year after three months of testing. The contract awarded to
Ecomouv had originally envisaged a launch this year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro)
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris and Francesca Landini
in Milan; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Tom Heneghan)