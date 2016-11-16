PARIS Nov 16 French state-owned power utility EDF has signed a binding agreement to buy lossmaking Areva's reactor assets, in a deal valuing the Areva NP arm at 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

The widely expected decision clears the way for Areva, whose financial position has come under severe strain, to raise a further 5 billion euros in new capital largely from the French state.

The contracts for the EPR Olkiluoto 3 project in Finland and the resources required to complete that troubled project, as well as certain contracts relating to components forged in Le Creusot plant, will stay within Areva NP, namely in Areva's scope.

"This signature marks an important stage in the refocusing of AREVA on fuel cycle activities, our core business. The conclusion of these agreements strengthen our resolve to continue to implement our action plan," said Areva chief executive Philippe Knoche in a statement.

($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Callus)