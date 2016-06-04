PARIS, June 4 French state-controlled utility
EDF plans to create a holding company through which it
could sell a 50 percent stake in RTE, operator of Europe's
biggest high-voltage electricity transmission grid, Le Figaro
said on Saturday.
Heavily indebted EDF wants to sell off non-core assets in
order to invest tens of billions of euros in its nuclear power
business over the next decade, including in the UK nuclear
reactor project at Hinkley Point.
EDF owns all of RTE, which operates independently of the
parent company under EU unbundling rules that do not allow
utilities control over their electricity networks.
The company's chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy has said EDF
plans to sell 50 percent of RTE, which is valued at 6 to 7
billion euros ($7.96 billion) and runs a 100,000 km high-voltage
network.
Quoting unnamed sources, Le Figaro reported that EDF and the
French government were examining two options for a holding
company: one controlled by EDF in which the 50 percent stake
will be lodged, and another held by French state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots (CDC).
Under a 2004 law, RTE's capital must be held by EDF or other
public entities, which means EDF can only sell to state-owned
investors such as CDC.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in February
that CDC could buy into the EDF unit.
The paper also reported that EDF had picked Messier Maris
and Associates and Goldman Sachs as advisers, while Citigroup
and Barber Hauler were advising RTE. It said BNP Paribas and
Compagnie Financière du Lion were advising CDC.
The companies could not be reached for comment.
EDF said on Friday that it will hold an extraordinary
shareholders meeting on July 26 to discuss a government-backed
multibillion-euro financing package. ($1 = 0.8795
euros)
