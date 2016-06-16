PARIS, June 16 French nuclear watchdog ASN said on Thursday that utility EDF's 900-megawatt Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor was halted on June 13 for further investigation into suspected irregularities in a steam generator.

ASN launched an investigation after a quality audit by Areva started in 2015 at its Le Creusot unit revealed irregular findings in the manufacturing tracking records of equipment for nuclear power plants.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)