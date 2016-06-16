Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
PARIS, June 16 French nuclear watchdog ASN said on Thursday that utility EDF's 900-megawatt Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor was halted on June 13 for further investigation into suspected irregularities in a steam generator.
ASN launched an investigation after a quality audit by Areva started in 2015 at its Le Creusot unit revealed irregular findings in the manufacturing tracking records of equipment for nuclear power plants.
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday after reports that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into his former security adviser.