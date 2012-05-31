PARIS May 31 The head of French power group EDF
Henri Proglio has agreed to apply a rule meaning no
senior executive at a public company can earn more than 20 times
the lowest salary there, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said
on Thursday.
Moscovici said France's new Socialist government wants to
apply the 20-to-one pay ratio rule as soon as it can at groups
like EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, without
waiting for personnel changes.
"This will apply to contracts in place now and we will do
this right away. I will communicate further on this within three
weeks," Moscovici told France Inter radio.
"I have had one reaction, from Henri Proglio at EDF, who
said he will apply this measure," he added. "I mention him
because I saw his reaction."