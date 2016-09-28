(Adds details, quotes and background)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Sept 28 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Wednesday it would carry out more tests on
12 nuclear reactors during their planned outages in the coming
months, which could affect the length of the outage period for
some of the reactors.
French year-ahead electricity prices, rose alongside
European forward power contracts to hit one-year highs on
Wednesday on fears of tight French nuclear supply in the months
ahead.
"In 2015, we discovered the phenomenon of carbon segregation
in the Flamanville EPR reactor. We decided to verify other
equipment in the French nuclear park to make sure that other
components are not impacted by the phenomenon," the spokesman
told Reuters.
"There are outages that could take longer than planned
during the tests," the spokesman said.
EDF said last week that as a result of the planned outages,
it was revising its 2016 nuclear output target from 395-400
terrawatt hour (TWh) to 380-390 TWh, and 2017 nuclear output in
the range of 390-400 TWh. (nFWN1BX0N3)
The spokesman said the company had already factored in the
outages when it gave its revised nuclear output target.
He said the tests were not related to another ongoing probe
into manufacturing tracking records of equipment for nuclear
power plants from Areva's Creusot plant.
EDF will have to provide complimentary information following
tests as requested by French nuclear safety authority ASN in
June, the spokesman said.
ASN said in June that certain steam generator channel heads
at the reactors could contain a zone comprising a high carbon
concentration, which could weaken the mechanical resilience of
the steel and its ability to resist the spreading of cracks.
The regulator said on its website in June it had asked EDF
to demonstrate the mechanical strength in these channel heads,
some of which were made in Japan.
The reactors affected include Bugey 4; Civaux 1; Dampierre
3; Fessenheim 1 and 2; Gravelines 2 and 4; St Laurent 1 and
Tricastin 1, 2, 3 and 4.
EDF's spokesman said some tests were carried out during
planned outages in the summer and those reactors have resumed
production except for the remaining 12.
"These 12 reactors have components that were forged in Japan
and we have to carry out supplementary tests on them. Obviously,
this could have an impact on the outage but we have taken this
into account when we gave a revised output target for the year
and next year," he said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Jane
Merriman)