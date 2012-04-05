LONDON, April 5 French utility EDF stopped its 915-megawatt (MW) St-Lauren-des-Eaux nuclear reactor B2 on Thursday, the second unplanned nuclear reactor outage on the same day, grid operator data showed.

The unit went offline at 1344 CET (1144 GMT), according to RTE data.

EDF's Penly 2 nuclear reactor also stopped producing power after an unplanned outage at 1020 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James JUkwey)