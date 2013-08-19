PARIS Aug 19 French egg producers, faced with a
slump in prices linked to overproduction, said on Monday they
would remove 15 million eggs from the domestic market and seek
to benefit from low prices to conquer new export markets.
Egg prices soared in 2011 and early 2012 due to a lack of
supplies as farmers adapted to a European welfare regulation
that requested larger cages for laying hens.
However, prices have fallen nearly 40 percent since
producers met the new requirements and returned to the market
over the last year, French egg promotion committee CNPO said.
The crisis has led to a wave of protests that led producers
to smash thousands of eggs in northwest France in recent weeks.
To adjust supply and demand, the CNPO which estimates
overproduction of eggs at between 5 to 6 percent over the 10
first months of 2013, says 15 million eggs need to be removed
from the market and exported by early September.
"Operators will try to take advantage of the internal
situation to gain market share and conquer new markets,"
Christian Marinov, CNPO's director, told Reuters.
He said the Middle East and Southeast Asia were possible
destinations.
"Since prices are low, they can make it easier, especially
if administrative procedures are facilitated," Marinov said.
France's farm minister has pledged to ease red tape and help
producers find new outlets, he said.
To reduce stocks, Marinov said producers were also ready to
give several hundred thousand eggs to charities, but he urged
them to find alternative ways to control production, including
by culling laying hens earlier.
