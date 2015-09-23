BRUSSELS, Sept 23 President Francois Hollande
said on Wednesday that France would suffer no loss on its sale
of two Mistral warships to Egypt that had been originally
destined for Russia before the imposition of EU sanctions on
Moscow.
"We unwound the contract we had with Russia, on good terms,
respectful of Russia and not suffering any penalty for France,"
Hollande told reporters on his arrival at an EU summit in
Brussels.
"Yesterday, I agreed the price and conditions of this sale
with (Egyptian) President (Abdel Fattah al-)Sisi and so France
will ensure the delivery of these ships without losing anything,
while helping protect Egypt."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)