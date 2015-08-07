PARIS Aug 7 About 10 countries, including
Egypt, are interested in buying two French helicopter carriers
whose planned sale to Russia has been cancelled due to the
Ukraine crisis, a source familiar with the situation said.
A second source, a French diplomatic source, said that other
countries interested include Brazil, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and
Canada, which could be the most suitable candidate for the ships
because they were designed for cold waters.
France, whose navy already operates three of the Mistral
helicopter carrier warships, has no use for the two ships and
will have to pay Russia nearly 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
for cancelling the contract.
The first source also said that Egypt is negotiating the
possible exercise of its option to buy two Gowind corvettes.
Last year Egypt bought four of the small warships, built by
DCNS, which is 64 percent owned by the French state and 35
percent by defence group Thales.
The source added that in the future Egypt might also be
interested in buying a second Fremm frigate, also built by DCNS.
Egypt acquired a first Fremm as part of a 5.2 billion euro
contract for 24 Rafale warplanes earlier this year.
"Egypt's initial need was for two Fremms, but its budgetary
constraints currently prevent any negotiation about a second
ship," the source said.
The Fremm and the first three Rafales that were delivered to
Egypt took part in the opening of the new Suez canal this week,
which was attended by French President Francois Hollande.
Hollande and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi have
discussed Egypt's possible acquisition of the two Mistral ships
on the sidelines of the canal inauguration ceremony, the
diplomatic source said.
Hollande said on Thursday that France will have no
difficulty in finding a buyer for the carriers.
($1 = 0.9118 euros)
(Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)