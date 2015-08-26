* Two Mistrals were originally destined for Russia
* Discussions at relatively advanced stage, says one source
* Financing may come from Gulf Arab states
* France's Hollande says several potential buyers out there
By John Irish and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Aug 26 France is in talks to sell two
Mistral helicopter carriers to Egypt after their sale to Russia
was cancelled earlier this month, two sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
Cairo has sought to boost its military power in the face of
a two-year-old insurgency based across the Suez Canal in the
Sinai peninsula and fears the crisis in neighbouring Libya could
spill over. Egypt's allies are also keen to burnish its image in
a region beset by turmoil.
A sale would also fit into France's recent strategy of
favouring predominantly Sunni Arab nations, both politically and
commercially, over their Shi'ite rival Iran.
"There are indeed discussions that are relatively advanced
to take the two Mistrals," one French source close to the matter
said. "It's Egypt."
The source said if there were a deal it would likely be
financed in part by money from Gulf Arab states, which consider
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a bulwark against the
now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which are part of a coalition
fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen, agreed at the end of July to
work together to create a joint Arab military force, including
defining their maritime borders along the Red Sea.
A second French source confirmed the talks, but said the
financing was unclear.
France, whose navy already operates three Mistral helicopter
carrier warships, has no use for the two ships and will have to
pay Russia less than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) for
cancelling the contract, the French government spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The Mistral is known as the Swiss army knife of the French
navy for its versatility. It can hold up to 16 helicopters and
1,000 troops.
President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday there were a
number of potential buyers for the carriers. Sources told
Reuters earlier this month other countries interested included
Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada.
"France has chosen to consider Egypt as a major player in
the Middle East," Hollande said on Tuesday in an annual foreign
policy speech. "Its stability is essential, and Egypt expects a
lot from France."
Last year, Egypt bought four small Gowind warships, built by
Mistral manufacturer DCNS, which is 64 percent owned by the
French state and 35 percent by defence group Thales.
It also acquired a Fremm frigate as part of a 5.2 billion euro
contract for 24 Rafale warplanes earlier this year.
DCNS and the French defence ministry declined to comment on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8754 euros)
