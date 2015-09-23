* Egypt seeks to boost military power across region
* Two Mistrals originally destined for Russia
* Sale won't be less than 950 mln euros paid to Russia
By Jean-Baptiste Vey and John Irish
PARIS, Sept 23 France has agreed to sell two
Mistral helicopter carriers to Egypt after their sale to Russia
was cancelled in August and will not incur a financial loss in
the transaction, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.
Cairo has sought to boost its military power in the face of
a two-year insurgency based across the Suez Canal in the Sinai
peninsula and fears the conflict in neighbouring Libya could
spill over. Egypt's allies are also keen to burnish its image in
a region beset by turmoil.
"They agreed on the principle and the terms of the
acquisition by Egypt" of the two Mistral warships, President
Francois Hollande's office said in a statement after he spoke to
his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.
An Egyptian delegation had been in Paris over the last few
days to negotiate the price.
A diplomatic source said Cairo wanted to base one ship in
the Mediterranean and another in the Red Sea, making it
available for future operations in Yemen, where Egypt is part of
a Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels.
The French government agreed to reimburse 950 million euros
to Moscow last month after the Mistral sale to Russia was
cancelled as a result of the Ukraine crisis.
"I completely refute what has been indicated by some that
there will be a loss with regard this agreement compared to the
hypothesis of a sale to Russia," Le Foll told reporters.
The deal with Egypt comes as France has nurtured new links
with Sunni Arab states which appreciate its tough stance on
their Shi'ite rival Iran and similar positions on the region's
conflicts. France has also benefited from what some Gulf
countries perceive as disengagement from traditional ally the
United States.
One source close to the matter told Reuters in August any
deal with Egypt would likely be part-financed by Gulf Arab
states.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia agreed at the end of July to work
together to create a joint Arab military force.
The Mistral is known as the Swiss army knife of the French
navy for its versatility. It can hold up to 16 helicopters and
1,000 troops.
Egypt last year bought four small Gowind warships, built by
Mistral manufacturer DCNS, which is 64 percent owned by the
French state and 35 percent by defence group Thales.
It also acquired a Fremm frigate as part of a 5.2 billion
euro contract for 24 Rafale warplanes earlier this year,
France's first overseas export of the fighter jet.
