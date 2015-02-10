* Deal includes 24 Rafales, Fremm frigate, MBDA missiles for
5-6 bln eur
* Egypt deal would be first overseas sale of Rafale fighter
jets
* Cairo fears spillover from Libya conflict
(Adds French source close to defence minister, lawmaker
comments)
By Emmanuel Jarry and John Irish
PARIS, Feb 10 France is close to selling
Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to Egypt,
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, as Cairo looks to
upgrade its military hardware over fears the crisis in
neighbouring Libya could spill over.
France and Egypt have been negotiating since a November
state visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over 24
Rafale jets, a Fremm naval frigate and MBDA air-to-air missiles
in a deal worth 5 billion to 6 billion euros ($5.65-$6.78
billion), two industrial sources told Reuters last week.
"It's imminent. For me the signature is certain," a French
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source said one remaining issue was the delivery
timeframe.
Despite exclusive negotiations with India for the last three
years, Dassault has not found a foreign buyer for its multi-role
Rafale. Billed to be one of the most sophisticated fighter jets
in the world, it is also one of the most expensive.
The source said the French and Egyptian defence ministries,
Dassault and other industrial firms, including Thales
and Safran, were holding technical talks on Tuesday.
Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday that Sisi had
approved the deal and that the contract could be signed on
Wednesday or Thursday. It did not identify its source.
A second source, close to French Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian, said talks would conclude in "several days."
Egyptian army and government officials could not be reached
for comment. Dassault declined to comment.
Paris and Cairo have enjoyed close economic ties in the past
but turmoil in the north African state since President Hosni
Mubarak was overthrown in 2011 left Western governments wary of
signing contracts, especially in defence.
"Egypt quickly needs planes," Patricia Adam, president of
the French parliamentary defence committee, told Reuters. "They
are especially worried by what's happening in Libya."
She added that the deal could be financed through loans and
by credit insurance firm Coface.
France secured its first major military contract in Egypt in
about 20 years in 2014 with a 1 billion euro deal for four naval
frigates.
Dassault is under increasing pressure to sell the jet
overseas. The French government is slowing the pace at which it
takes delivery of Rafale jets, taking 26 over the next five
years instead of 11 a year.
The Fremm is built by state-controlled DCNS, 35 percent
owned by Thales. MBDA is a venture of Airbus Group
, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Additional reporting by Marine Pennetier and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris, Shadi Bushra in Cairo; Editing by
Jon Boyle)