PARIS Feb 10 The sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is "imminent", a French source said, adding that the French and Egyptian defence ministries, and Dassault were holding technical talks on Tuesday.

"It will happen. It's imminent," the source close to the matter said, adding that it was not clear if the deal would be sealed "this week or next week".

Two industrial sources have told Reuters that Cairo is looking to buy 24 Rafale jets, a Fremm naval frigate and MBDA missiles in a deal worth 5 billion to 6 billion euros ($5.65-$6.78 billion). ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)