PARIS Feb 10 The sale of 24 Dassault
Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is
"imminent", a French source said, adding that the French and
Egyptian defence ministries, and Dassault were holding technical
talks on Tuesday.
"It will happen. It's imminent," the source close to the
matter said, adding that it was not clear if the deal would be
sealed "this week or next week".
Two industrial sources have told Reuters that Cairo is
looking to buy 24 Rafale jets, a Fremm naval frigate and MBDA
missiles in a deal worth 5 billion to 6 billion euros
($5.65-$6.78 billion).
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
