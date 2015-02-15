(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Friday)
By John Irish and Tim Hepher
PARIS Feb 13 The arms deal that eluded France
for 20 years, its first foreign order for the Rafale combat jet,
came with a Thursday evening phone call crowning weeks of
diplomacy carried out with unusual speed and stealth.
Egypt's decision to buy 24 of the Dassault Aviation
fighters follows failures by successive French
governments to sell the plane and leapfrogs three years of
inconclusive talks for a 126-plane contract with India.
By giving the green light via his defence minister on
Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has boosted a
defence project that is barely ticking over in a half-empty
production hall.
"It isn't the deal we were expecting but it won't do any
harm to the Rafale to have an export order under its belt. It
gives France a little more breathing space," said Douglas
Barrie, a senior fellow at London-based thinktank IISS.
Diplomats say the deal suits both Cairo and Paris
geopolitically with both particularly invested in the fight
against jihadist groups in North Africa.
Sisi has been looking to upgrade Egypt's military hardware
over fears Islamist militias in neighbouring Libya could take
control and directly threaten Egypt.
"Egypt needs planes quickly," said Patricia Adam, president
of the French parliament's defence committee. "You just need to
take a look at what's happening at its border. They are
especially worried by what's happening in Libya."
France has urgently been looking for an export buyer to
prevent Rafale production lines from going cold after the
military slowed deliveries due to budget problems.
Negotiations began in September after France's defence
minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Cairo, hoping at best to
interest Egyptian authorities in the modernisation of its
existing Mirage 2000 jets.
The phlegmatic Breton politician, a long-time ally of French
President Francois Hollande, had been actively courting
potential Rafale buyers. But Egypt was not on the list of
prospects containing India, Qatar, Malaysia and Kuwait.
"On the Rafale, when Sisi told Le Drian he was interested it
came as a complete surprise," said a French diplomat.
Talks were kept to a tight circle, but in a TV interview
during a visit to Paris in November, Sisi hinted at the
condition for striking new deals: financing support.
"Will France better understand our economic situation or
not? We shall see," he told France 24.
Diplomats say talks took a significant step forward on the
sidelines of the inauguration of Saudi King Salman last month,
where Sisi told Hollande he wanted to move ahead quickly.
France said on Friday over half the purchase price would be
financed by French banks with a state-backed Coface guarantee.
The rest must be paid by Egypt but French media report this
will be funded in part by at least one Gulf state.
GULF ROLE
Libya is split between militias loyal to an internationally
recognised government, which Egypt and United Arab Emirates
support, and those allied to a rival government based in Tripoli
that includes Islamist groups, and which has been backed by
Turkey and Qatar.
The UAE sees Egypt's leadership as a firewall against
militants and has given Cairo financial and military support,
Western and Arab diplomats say.
Saudi Arabia is sympathetic to Egyptian and UAE involvement
in Libya but is not believed to have played any direct role.
While Sisi has been widely criticised for human rights
violations and quashing opposition to his government, France has
taken a relatively pragmatic approach to the new presidency.
It considers Cairo's new leader as a legitimate interlocutor
who can ensure regional stability. Amnesty International has
urged France not to sell arms to Sisi's Egypt.
Once a top recipient of U.S. military aid, Egypt lost most
of its $1.3 billion a year package after the 2011 popular
uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak.
With the Rafale deal, Egypt, which sidelined Paris under the
Muslim Brotherhood, is almost certain to be France's biggest
arms client this year.
Whether that translates into a "snowball" of more Rafale
sales, as Dassault Aviation hopes, will be debated at next
week's Aero India air show ahead of a visit to France by Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.
"The deal may help break the logjam vis a vis other
customers since they are now on notice that if they want to have
the Rafale they may have to wait for it," said Francois
Heisbourg, special adviser at the Strategic Research Foundation,
who was involved in the Mirage 2000 sale to Egypt in 1982-83.
Others warn it could slow, rather than speed up, an Indian
deal that seems deadlocked over requests for French guarantees.
"You get the impression this tells you that Dassault and the
French government don't believe the Indian deal will get signed
any time soon," said Francis Tusa, editor of Defence Analysis.
"Dassault have been playing hard ball from day one. Now they
have got another customer that will tide them over to the
resumption of French domestic purchases with none of the risks
of the Indian contract. It places the ball in India's court."
(Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Marine Pennetier,
Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)