On Tuesday, the city council will issue a call for
architects to submit bids, which it will assess before launching
a project to develop the area underneath the tower to relieve
crowding and add sorely needed services.
The idea of digging underneath the 324-meter-high pride of
Paris has been floating around for decades. But with around 7
million visitors flocking to the site each year, the pressure is
on to make visiting the tower built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889 a
more welcoming experience.
Since the area directly under the tower, which was built to
celebrate modern French engineering, must remain empty and new
construction is forbidden on the scenic Champ de Mars lawn that
stretches out behind it, the only way is down.
Jean-Bernard Bros, president of the group that manages the
tower, SETE, said it was imperative to improve the visitor
experience at Paris' best-known tourist site.
"Because we need extra facilities to better welcome our
visitors, the only way is to dig," Bros told Reuters.
While crowds of tourists will continue to swarm the site,
queuing could be better organised in a subterranean space,
sheltered from the elements, he added.
"It's a question of comfort, and to improve the reception
for visitors," he said. "It's not nice to welcome visitors in
the rain, and when it's really hot it's the same thing."
Up to two basement levels could also accommodate ticket
counters and services like a coat check, information desk,
toilets, souvenir shop and even a museum dedicated to Gustave
Eiffel.
Any tinkering with the tower could elicit howls of protest
from locals, who have grown to love the impressive wrought-iron
spire despite 19th century critics calling it an eyesore.
But Bros said the point was not to create a new piece of
public art - like the controversial pyramid at the main entrance
of the Louvre Museum, which remains despised by many and loved
by others - nor a commercial centre.
"The idea is create a space for things dedicated to the
Eiffel Tower. It's not to make a commercial zone," he said.
Studies are still needed to determine definitively whether
there is any risk of weakening the tower, as well evaluating the
cost of any underground development.
The project - which could begin in two years and take
another two to three years to complete - would mostly be funded
by revenue generated by the tower itself, he said.
