PARIS, June 26 The Eiffel Tower was closed for a
second day on Wednesday as a strike over working conditions left
frustrated tourists queuing in vain at the foot of the Paris
landmark.
Thousands of would-be visitors hoping for birds-eye views of
the city from the 324-metre-high (1,062 feet) iron tower have
been grounded since Tuesday morning as staff walked out over
late-running maintenance work and pay disputes.
Officials said talks with unions were under way and they
hoped the monument would reopen soon, possibly later in the day.
"It's very annoying," said Nicole, an Australian tourist in
Paris for just one day. "There'll be long lines. A lot to do in
one day and now we're waiting in the queue."
Many could hardly believe the world-famous monument, which
is usually open seven days a week all year-round, was closed.
"I thought it impossible," said Alex Hokkanen, a tourist
from Minnesota in the United States. "So many people come here
each day and want to see this. I thought for sure it would be
operating."
Built in 1889 and one of the world's most recognisable
monuments, the Eiffel Tower sees some seven million visitors
each year and up to 30,000 a day in the peak summer season.
(Reporting by Hortense de Roffignac, Writing by Natalie Huet,
editing by Paul Casciato)