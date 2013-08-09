UPDATE 4-Marcato joins Engaged Capital to force defiant Rent-A-Center into sale
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
PARIS Aug 9 The Eiffel Tower was completely evacuated on Friday afternoon following a bomb alert, a police official told Reuters.
The 324-metre-high (1,062-foot) iron tower was evacuated around 2 p.m. (12:30 GMT) and had not reopened to tourists by 1600. The police official could give no further details.
Built in 1889 and one of the world's most recognisable monuments, the Eiffel Tower sees some 7 million visitors each year and up to 30,000 a day in the peak summer season.
It is regularly subject to bomb scares but these threats are usually quickly found to be hoaxes and only cause full evacuations a couple of times a year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 10 The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for coverage of police abuses that forced mostly poor minorities from their homes, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the prize for investigative reporting on the spread of painkillers in West Virginia.