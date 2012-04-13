Francois Hollande (2ndR), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, poses with residents on a street market during a campaign visit in Moulins, center France, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BESANCON, France At a book signing in eastern France, Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande looks up from the volume he has autographed for a white-haired lady and asks, tilting his head confidentially: "So, you're going to vote, yes?"

Days from his first big test at the polls, Hollande used a baby-kissing, goat-petting trip to the Socialist stronghold of Besancon to dispense a similar message to dozens of supporters: thanks for the warm welcome, but don't forget to vote.

His quiet appeals, delivered in a whispering, winking tone at odds with President Nicolas Sarkozy's flashier style, are part of a wider Socialist campaign to combat v o ter apathy, which tends to hit the party disproportionately hard, in a race that polls show has failed to excite voters.

The spectre of a low turnout haunts Hollande's camp, with memories still fresh of the 2002 election, when apathy sank the Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin, letting far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen through to the second round.

"When you have young, working-class voters who abstain more than the average, that tends to weigh against the left," said Stephane Rozes, head of political consultancy CAP.

There is reason to be concerned. An IFOP poll two weeks ago showed that 32 percent of registered voters might not bother to vote on April 22, three points higher than the record low turnout in 2002.

"We're back in a climate of economic and social crisis, with the underlying sense that politicians don't necessarily have the means or the scope of action to change the lives of French people," said IFOP analyst Jerome Fourquet.

Adding to worries about turnout is the fact that the first round of voting on April 22 takes place in the middle of Easter holidays at French schools, when many teachers - a core base of support for Hollande - and families with children may be away from home.

GO FETCH

To be sure, Hollande is no Jospin. An IPSOS poll this week gave him the highest approval rating of any presidential candidate - 57 percent - while polls show him beating President Nicolas Sarkozy by a wide margin in a May 6 run-off.

As Hollande toured the mediaeval town centre of Besancon and admired livestock at a cooperative farm outside the city, a throng of fans followed. "He kissed me on the cheek!" one young woman exclaimed, clutching the camera that caught her moment with the candidate.

"More than anything else, I felt he was a reassuring person, whereas with Nicolas Sarkozy it's always about dividing people and creating conflicts," Abdel Ghezali, 40, who runs youth outreach programmes in Besancon, said after meeting Hollande.

"He reassures, he jokes, but underneath his relaxed air - and he has a great sense of humour - I saw someone with steadfastness," Ghezali added.

For Hollande to win, his ability to elicit sympathy from voters fed up with Sarkozy must translate into millions of votes and a first-round score that makes him a clear frontrunner in the final round.

"If abstention is strong, then all the polls will be worthless," Hollande said earlier this month, on a trip to the French island of Reunion, adding that abstention was a more serious threat to his chances than the rise of far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, credited with up to 15 percent support.

An IFOP poll on Sunday showed that 61 percent of Hollande supporters were motivated by a desire to remove Sarkozy from power, a trend reflected in the cries of "Sarkozy, get out!" that erupted this week in Besancon wherever Hollande appeared.

Fears of widespread abstention, especially in immigrant-heavy suburbs, have spurred a Socialist 'get out the vote' campaign, complete with a web video, instructions on proxy voting and posters saying: "Missing these dates will make you sick."

On a visit to two working-class neighbourhoods north of Paris and near Lyon, Hollande hammered home his call to "vote massively" on April 22.

Huddling in a buffet tent as rain poured down on the farm outside Besancon, Hollande told journalists there was more to do. "Part of the left is angry," he said, referring to worries about abstention. "Those are the votes that we still have to go and fetch."

(Additional reporting by Sophie Louet and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Paul Taylor and Will Waterman)