PARIS, April 30 Airbus Chief Executive
Tom Enders has offered support for French presidential hopeful
Emmanuel Macron, just days ahead of the second round of an
election that will pit the centrist, pro-European candidate
against far-right Marine Le Pen.
In a letter dated April 24 and published by the French
newspaper l'Opinion, Enders said he was pleased Macron had made
Europe and the Franco-German relationship a priority.
"This is a fundamental issue for a company like ours,"
Enders said, referring to Airbus, whose foundation lies in
European cooperation.
A spokesman with Airbus confirmed the authenticity of the
document, adding it was a personal one that had not been
intended for publication.
Germany's Enders came out in favour of Britain staying in
the European Union and wrote to employees to ask them to vote in
the last European elections, drawing criticism from unions.
Polls predict Macron, a former economy minister, will win
the May 7 run-off with about 59 to 60 percent of the vote. But
the momentum has recently shifted to Le Pen, who has clawed back
about five percentage points over the past week.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Tim Hepher, editing by Larry
King)