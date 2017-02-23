PARIS Feb 23 The probability that France will
quit the euro zone - dubbed as "Frexit" - is not high although
it does exist as a scenario, the chief executive of leading
European insurer AXA said on Thursday.
Financial markets have been rattled by concern that French
far-right leader Marine Le Pen might win the country's
presidential election, even though all opinion polls currently
show either centrist Emmanuel Macron or rightist Francois Fillon
as winning the decisive second-round vote in May.
"Uncertainty over the political climate before the elections
has increased ... There is a 'Frexit' scenario ... but the
probability of this is not high," AXA CEO Thomas Buberl told
reporters, as he commented on AXA's results.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, editing by
Larry King)