PARIS May 3 A televised debate between France's
presidential rivals veered repeatedly into schoolyard bickering,
with Socialist Francois Hollande mocking Nicolas Sarkozy for
having no other defence than to keep calling him a liar.
Their body language in Wednesday's late-night showdown also
betrayed the rivals' differing stress levels. Hollande, running
well ahead in polls, was unflappable and poised while Sarkozy,
battling to stave off defeat in Sunday's runoff, seemed twitchy,
agitated and on edge.
As each disputed data cited by the other on everything from
unemployment to immigration, Hollande accused Sarkozy of using
the economic crisis as a permanent excuse for broken promises
and of constantly pretending everything was rosy.
"You are always happy with yourself, it's just
extraordinary. Whatever happens, whatever goes on, you are
happy," Hollande quipped, after Sarkozy trumpeted the fact
France had not fallen into recession since 2009.
"Mr Hollande, when you lie so shamelessly, do I have to
accept it?" Sarkozy asked.
"For the moment, I've not said a thing that could justify
that expression," Hollande replied.
"That's a lie!" Sarkozy said.
"What is?" asked Hollande.
"It's a lie."
"What is? What is?"
"It's a lie."
The back-and-forth was one of a series of clashes in a
debate seen as Sarkozy's last chance to turn the odds in his
favour, as voters punish him for a sickly economy and a brash
personal manner.
Sarkozy is a formidable performer on stage and in debates,
but the milder Hollande had already displayed an unexpected
self-confidence and agility in a warm-up debate several weeks
ago with Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, a veteran conservative.
After returning to a discussion over the French economy, the
two rivals fell back into arguing just a few minutes later.
"In your desire to demonstrate what is not demonstrable, you
are telling lies," Sarkozy told Hollande, gesticulating wildly
while Hollande leaned back and played with a pen.
"There you go again," retorted Hollande, clearly enjoying
himself as Sarkozy used the word liar for the umpteenth time.
"It really seems to be a leitmotiv which is meant to hurt me but
in your mouth it just seems like a habit."
When Sarkozy growled that Hollande was wrong to say he had
eased taxes on the rich, the Socialist burst out laughing.
"Now you are adding slander to lies. You are unable to make
an argument without being rude to your interlocutor," Hollande
said.
The face-off between the combative Sarkozy and the relaxed
Hollande was beamed live to roughly half France's 44.5 million
voters. While both scored points on substance, Sarkozy's sharp
tongue and edginess gave the unshakable Hollande an advantage.
Hollande only lost his cool a couple of times, even sounding
jovial when he complained that Sarkozy allies had compared him
to "every animal in the zoo".
There was a final moment of tension near the end of the
two-hours-and-50-minute debate when Sarkozy said he would accept
no morality lessons from Socialists who had been preparing to
nominate Dominique Strauss-Kahn as their candidate until the
former International Monetary Fund chief was arrested on rape
allegations in New York last May.
"Ah," cried Hollande, turning a shade pinker as the two
headed into a new spat, "I knew you would bring him up. It
wasn't I who appointed him to the IMF."
Sarkozy, who nominated Strauss-Kahn for the job, retorted:
"I knew him much less well than you."
