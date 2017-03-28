(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, March 28 French far-right presidential
candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to reassure business
leaders worried about her plans to dump the euro, saying that
new French francs "probably" would not drop in value.
Opinion polls see the National Front coming out on top in
the first round of France's presidential election on April 23
but going on to lose in a May 7 runoff against independent
centrist Emmanuel Macron, a former economy minister.
Le Pen, who wants to hold a referendum on France's use of
the euro, says the currency is a problem because of differences
in competitiveness with Germany.
"Bringing back national currencies would allow each country
to re-establish their real value and that is what would happen.
Would that lead to a devaluation of the new franc? Probably
not," she said.
She added however that new German marks would surge in value
because the euro was too weak for the German economy while being
too strong for the French economy.
"My election is an opportunity, there is no reason to be
afraid," she told the gathering of business leaders meeting
separately with candidates.
"Stop making caricatures, that serves no purpose. Ogres
don't exist and neither does the big bad wolf," she added,
getting little applause from the audience.
While leaving the euro is at the heart of her programme, Le
Pen says that she would refocus economic policy to assist small
and mid-sized companies.
Such companies would be able to get loans on preferential
terms with help from the Bank of France which would be given a
new mandate focused on growth and jobs rather than solely
inflation as is the case under European Central Bank.
Asked by a business leader how she would get banks to lend,
she answered: "Do you think that the state doesn't have ways to
make banks act? It's quite the contrary.
"Believe me there are ways," she added without elaborating
apart from eluding to the new mandate for the Bank of France.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose and Robin
Pomeroy)