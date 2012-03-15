* Purchasing power growth averaged 0.2 percent
* Promises to be purchasing power president fall flat
* Consumer spending limp, savings rate soaring
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 13 Nicolas Sarkozy's promises
to boost French people's purchasing power helped win him his
first presidential term, but they may cost him a second term
after he failed to deliver.
Vowing to be the "president of purchasing power", Sarkozy
raised high hopes when he told consumers in the 2007 campaign
that he would get more cash flowing into their pockets with a
tax exemption on hours worked over time.
Under the slogan of "work more, earn more", Sarkozy sought
to chip away at the 35-hour work week, introduced by the
Socialists in 2000.
However, gross disposable income adjusted for inflation and
demographic change has grown by only 0.2 percent annually on
average during his term, down from a trend closer to 2 percent
in the preceding years. And many French people on lower incomes
have seen no improvement at all.
A housing price boom and more recently soaring petrol prices
are eating into family budgets and threatening living standards.
"A lot of French people have the impression that they are
struggling just to get by in the current circumstances and
things have gotten worse," said political analyst Bruno Jeanbart
with pollsters OpinionWay.
Sarkozy defends his record by arguing that the 2008-09
economic crisis tripped up purchasing power growth, but France's
social welfare system and unemployment benefits prevented
households suffering as much as people in other countries.
"Our country is criticized so much but let's all acknowledge
that our social model works better than elsewhere," Sarkozy said
Monday when a woman asked him about his record on purchasing
power during a televised debate with members of the public.
"In the United States, those unlucky enough to have lost
their job end up in a mobile-home with their kids," he added.
PRESIDENT OF THE RICH?
Sarkozy's failure to convince voters that they are better
off now than before he became president underpins two common
accusations against him - that he does not keep his promises and
that he is a friend of the rich.
Economist Mathieu Plane with think-tank OFCE said that even
though purchasing power has grown marginally over the last five
years, many voters had missed out on any increase because the
average had been boosted by the wealthy.
"When you have purchasing power (growth) at close to zero,
there are a lot of people that have seen theirs fall, many of
whom are in the lower and middle classes," he said.
Supporters of Socialist challenger and poll favourite
Francois Hollande are eager to paint Sarkozy as the president of
the rich, citing reforms early in his term that eased the tax
burden on the wealthy as an example.
The Terra Nova think-tank, close to the Socialist Party,
said in a report last week that households had received 34
billion euros ($45 billion) in net transfers from the state or
tax breaks during Sarkozy's term, of which 18 percent went to
the richest 10 percent.
The government blasted the report as partial, noting it had
clamped down, albeit recently, on many tax breaks benefiting the
wealthy.
Accounting for nearly 60 percent of gross domestic product,
consumer spending is the traditional motor that drives France's
economy, the second biggest in the euro zone after Germany,
which relies more on export demand for its growth.
However, consumers have reined in spending over the last
year as they fretted about unemployment, which has risen to the
highest level in 12 years.
In the face of a weak labour market, consumers are saving
what little spare cash they have rather than splashing out on
goods and services that might boost the economy.
As a result the household savings rate is running at the
highest level in nearly 30 years and could rise further if
Hollande wins and goes ahead with plans to lift limits on
tax-free state-regulated savings accounts to finance
investments.
Adding to voters' frustration over stagnant purchasing
power, Sarkozy is pushing through an increase in the VAT sales
tax to 21.2 percent from 19.6 percent later this year, although
Hollande has vowed to repeal the measure if elected.