PARIS Feb 6 French conservative presidential
candidate Francois Fillon will launch a counter-attack on
Monday to defend himself after more than a week of damaging
allegations that he paid large sums of public money his wife for
work she did not do, sources close to him said.
The 62-year-old former prime minister is under pressure from
some in his own camp to drop out of the race and his rating in
polls is sliding. Alain Juppe, another ex-prime minister, ruled
himself out of a possible stand-in role, saying in a tweet "no
is no".
