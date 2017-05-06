By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 6 U.S. far-right activists
helped amplify a leak of hacked emails belonging to leading
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign, some
researchers said on Saturday, with automated bots and the
Twitter account of WikiLeaks also propelling a leak that came
two days before France's presidential vote.
The rapid spread on Twitter, Facebook and
the messaging forum 4chan of emails and other campaign documents
that Macron's campaign said on Friday had been stolen recalled
the effort by right-wing activists and Russian state media to
promote hacked documents embarrassing to Democratic U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last year.
It also renewed questions whether social media companies
have done enough to limit fake accounts or spammed content on
their platforms and how media organizations should report on
hacked information.
Twitter declined to comment on whether it had taken any
specific action in response to the Macron leak. Facebook did not
respond to a request for comment.
Analysis conducted by The Atlantic Council's Digital
Forensic Research Lab published on Saturday found that the
hashtag #MacronLeaks reached 47,000 tweets in three and a half
hours after it was first used by Jack Posobiec, a writer in
Washington for the far-right news organization The Rebel.
Posobiec's online biography said he coordinated grassroots
organizing for a group that supported U.S. President Donald
Trump's campaign.
Posobiec's initial tweet on the Macron documents was
retweeted fifteen times within one minute and 87 times in five
minutes, Atlantic Council senior fellow Ben Nimmo wrote in a
blog published on Medium.
Posobiec is prolific on Twitter, where he has a large
following of more than 100,000 accounts. Contacted by Reuters,
Posobiec said he did not operate bots and that he used his
account to share a post he saw on 4chan.
Bots helped move the hashtag from the United States to
France, according to Nimmo, where surveys show far-right leader
Marine Le Pen trailing Macron by more than 20 points heading
into Sunday's election.
French electoral law forbids candidates from commenting
during Saturday and until polling stations close on Sunday.
WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group that published hacked
emails belonging to Democrats during the 2016 presidential
election, provided the largest boost of attention on Twitter to
the Macron emails, Nimmo said.
The group did not publish the information itself but tweeted
about the leak at least 15 times.
WikiLeaks did not respond to a request for comment.
DIFFICULT TO ATTRIBUTE
Some researchers also observed the use of identical phrasing
in blogs about the leaks, which they alleged was aimed at
driving Alphabet Inc's Google search result rankings.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
About nine gigabytes of data purporting to be documents from
the Macron campaign were posted on Pastebin, a site that allows
anonymous document sharing.
Other recent high-profile political leaks, including those
during the U.S. presidential election, have often been dumped by
WikiLeaks, which has a sizeable online following and
international recognition.
"There is a noticeable lack of a persona taking credit for
this," said John Hultquist, a cyber researcher at FireEye,
adding that such an absence made attribution more difficult.
The U.S. cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint told Reuters
late Friday that an initial review of the Macron leaks indicated
that APT 28, a group tied to the GRU, the Russian military
intelligence unit, may be behind the leak, though evidence was
not yet conclusive. Among other indicators, the firm said
metadata contained in one of the leaked files showed it had been
modified by someone who works in the technology industry in
Moscow.
But other cyber researchers said that analysis was
premature, and western security officials contacted by Reuters
were cautious about assigning any attribution. The Kremlin has
repeatedly denied accusations it has attempted to use cyber
attacks to meddle in either the French or U.S. elections.
The Macron leaks prompted swift alarm in the United States,
where many believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was again
trying to put his thumb on the scales of a Western election.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Putin ordered the
hacking of Democratic emails during the U.S. election to benefit
Republican Trump, who has been at times dismissive of those
findings and resurfaced his claim earlier this week that China
could have been responsible.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said in a statement to Reuters that the
Macron leak demonstrates the urgency of his panel's
investigation into Russia's alleged interference in last year's
U.S. election.
Noting the Macron dump may contain fake documents mixed in
with authentic material, as some analysts have suggested,
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the leak may
represent "yet another dangerous escalation of cyber
interference in a Western nation's democracy."
