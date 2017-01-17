PARIS Jan 17 French presidential candidate
Francois Fillon got the backing of prominent French businessman
and HSBC board member Henri de Castries on Tuesday,
with his long-term friend confirming a move into politics.
De Castries, who left AXA in September after
nearly 17 years leading Europe's second-biggest insurer, had
been regarded as frontrunner for taking over as chairman of HSBC
after joining its board in March.
However, the 62-year-old started appearing at campaign
events for Fillon, who in November became the conservative
candidate in the presidential election and is the frontrunner in
opinion polls to succeed Socialist President Francois Hollande.
It is not very common for corporate leaders to publicly back
French presidential candidates and it is even more rare for them
to get involved in campaigning or join government.
"Francois Fillon has the best answers for the challenges we
face: security, solidarity, competitiveness, education and
innovation," de Castries told Le Figaro newspaper.
Fillon has said he wants non-professional politicians to
join his government if elected in May. French media speculated
at the end of last year, when he was advising Fillon
unofficially, that de Castries could become finance minister.
De Castries, a pro-European, declined to say what form his
support would take or if he wanted to become a minister.
An aristocrat known for his economically liberal ideas, de
Castries has been criticised by union leaders and opposition
politicians who saw him behind Fillon's plans to radically
overhaul France's social security - something he denies.
Fillon has since toned these down after raising concerns
even within his centre-right The Republicans party.
De Castries, whose full name is de la Croix de Castries, is
the descendant of an ancient aristocratic French family.
The family has counted among its ranks a defence minister
and several centuries previously one of the few holders of
France's top military distinction.
A graduate of France's elite ENA administrative school and
HEC business school, de Castries was a civil servant before
moving to Axa in 1989.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Louet; Editing by Alexander
Smith)