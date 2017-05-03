PARIS May 3 The two rivals in France's presidential election clashed on Wednesday over the euro, with the far right's Marine Le Pen accusing centrist Emmanuel Macron of brandishing "project fear" while he said her plans to ditch the currency would be fatal for the country.

"The euro is the currency of bankers, not that of the people," said Le Pen who wants to take France out of the euro and bring back the franc.

Labelling Le Pen "the high priestess of fear," Macron said leaving the euro would be a "fatal" step. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth)