PARIS, April 18 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that the euro's exchange rate was an issue that should be up for discussion with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

"If the euro rises too much then our exporters can't sell and they lose money not because they're not competitive but because the euro is too expensive," Sarkozy, who is seeking re-election, said in an interview on bews TV channel BFM TV.

"These are debates that we should have with the governor of the European Central Bank," said Sarkozy.