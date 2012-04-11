PARIS, April 11 Henri Proglio's role as head of French state-owned power group EDF will be reviewed if Francois Hollande wins the presidential elections, one of the socialist candidate's top advisors said.

Proglio's opposition to Socialist Party plans to reduce France's use of nuclear power make his position at the head of the company delicate, said former finance minister Michel Sapin.

"Is the person who (said) ... that the implementation of Francois Hollande's plan would cost hundreds of billions ... blowing the figures out of proportion, the best placed in terms of credibility?" Sapin asked in an interview with Reuters.

Proglio's arguments in defence of nuclear energy in France, as well as EDF's acquisition of solar panel maker Photowatt in the middle of the presidential campaign, have placed him in opposition to Hollande, the front-runner in elections scheduled for later this month and May.

Hollande wants to reduce the share of nuclear energy in the power supply to 50 percent from 75 percent by 2025, and has promised to close the ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant, though he would complete work on the advanced Flamanville EPR power station.

"There is a big risk if Hollande wins that Proglio will be replaced," said a London-based analyst on condition of anonymity.

"The idea is that Proglio has played a very aggressive game pushing in favour of nuclear (power) and has been a supporter of (President Nicolas) Sarkozy, especially the move to buy out Photowatt. He did it intentionally in a way to support the government. He has been very vocal putting everything in favour of nuclear."

NUCLEAR DEPENDENT

France is the world's most nuclear-dependent country, with 58 reactors producing nearly 80 percent of its electricity. Proglio has estimated electricity prices would double if the country switched to half gas and half renewable energy sources.

He has also said France would need to invest some 400 billion euros ($523 billion) to adapt its power infrastructure, while CO2 emissions would rise by a quarter and gas imports would cost the country between 10 billion euros and 12 billion a year.

Sapin repeated, however, that Hollande did not plan sweeping changes at the top of state-owned companies if he became president, and that EDF was an exception.

Proglio, whose mandate as chief executive of EDF ends on Nov. 22, 2014, has made strides in strengthening the utility's operations in recent years, the analyst said.

"There is a big risk if, for example, Proglio is replaced ... with someone coming from a (state-owned) company. Everything that's been done so far might not continue and you might see the operational performance of EDF not continue to improve over the next couple years," the analyst added.

EDF shares are down 40 percent over the past year, double the decline in the European sector, reflecting worries about its reliance on nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima disaster and concern about the election, the analyst said. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by David Holmes)