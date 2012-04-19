PARIS, April 19 President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Thursday that French rules barring media and social networks
from publishing exit polls and early election results ahead of
an official embargo were outdated and he would not be surprised
if they were broken.
During the first round of France's 2007 election, the
websites of several Swiss and Belgian newspapers crashed under
the weight of French web surfers trying to consult them,
prompting some to boost their capacity before the 2012 election.
France's poll watchdog plans new measures to clamp down on
media and social network sites that leak the results of Sunday's
presidential election before an 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) official
release and has said it will not hesitate to sue lawbreakers.
Sarkozy, who is neck-and-neck with Socialist Francois
Hollande in opinion polls for Sunday's first-round vote but
faces a defeat in a May 6 runoff, said it would be hard to
prevent leaks in a world dominated by social media sites.
"This does not shock me because the world has become a
village," he told Europe 1 radio, asked about threats by foreign
media and networking sites to break the rules.
The existing rules are aimed at preventing late voters being
swayed in their decision by early news on the voting trend. The
Poll Commission, which regulates pollsters, is due to outline
new steps on Friday aimed at toughening up the system.
"We have rules which are at times outdated, everybody knows
that," Sarkozy told Europe 1. "We can't create a digital
frontier between France and all the other countries in the world
to prohibit others from communicating with France."
Sarkozy, who has said he will quit politics if he loses his
re-election battle, also criticised campaign rules that mean
television and radio must give equal time to all candidates,
meaning fringe contenders with just a couple of percent support
get as much air time as mainstream candidates.
