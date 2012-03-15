By Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, March 15 France's Socialist
presidential candidate Francois Hollande gained support on
Thursday from left-wing parties in Germany and Spain for his
call to modify a freshly signed fiscal pact with pro-growth
amendments.
Hollande, favourite to beat Sarkozy in a May 6 election
run-off, has long advocated the need for adding clauses on
economic growth and job creation to the pact on fiscal
discipline, signed this month by the leaders of 25 member
states.
As several countries in the bloc urge some tempering of
German-influenced budget cuts with a more pro-growth and
employment strategy, Hollande repeated his intention to
renegotiate the treaty if elected.
"The fact that some have started to think about
possibilities, renegotiations and annexes proves there is a
growing awareness that this treaty is flawed," Hollande told
journalists in Paris. "As far as I am concerned, I am for
renegotiating the treaty from the start (of his term in power)."
Leaders of Spain's opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) and
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) said they backed
Hollande, whom a CSA pollster on Wednesday showed neck-and-neck
with Sarkozy in the first round of a two-round election.
"It's necessary to conduct a negotiation to complete the
treaty so that there is growth in addition to austerity," PSOE
secretary general Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba told journalists in
Paris, a day before he was scheduled to attend a left-wing
summit on Europe.
HOLLANDE "NOT NAIVE"
SPD chief Sigmar Gabriel defended Hollande against
accusations, made by France's ruling conservatives, that his
plan to renegotiate the treaty was naive.
"It is absolutely not naive because Francois Hollande is not
saying that he is fundamentally opposed to the fiscal pact. He
is saying, and he is absolutely right, that the pact comes only
half the way that Europe must go," he told Le Monde daily in an
interview due to be published on Friday.
Spain's PSOE was dealt a bruising defeat in a general
election last November, handing their conservative opponents an
absolute majority in parliament that would allow them to ratify
the budgetary treaty.
Germany's SPD, which does not form part of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's ruling coalition, has said it would back new euro zone
budget discipline rules on the condition that the government
agrees extra measures like a financial transaction tax.
Threatening the treaty's ratification, Ireland decided last
month to hold a referendum on the treaty while Labour MPs in the
Netherlands have hinted they could block it unless they were
given more time to lower their deficit. [ID: nL5E8EDAA8]
"The fact that the Spanish government has taken exception to
deficit reduction goals, that our Belgian friends can bring up
different solutions, that the Dutch -- conservatives, no less --
note the absence of growth... all of this shows that the
budgetary treaty as negotiated is not the formula that will put
Europe on the right track," Hollande said.