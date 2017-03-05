Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope Fillon stand close at the end of a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

PARIS The wife of embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said in an interview on Sunday that the work she had carried out for him was real and that she wanted him to continue his campaign until the end.

"He needed someone that carried out his tasks," Penelope Fillon told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper in her first public remarks since allegations that her husband paid her for fake jobs surfaced. "If it hadn't been me, he would have paid someone else to do it, so we decided that it would be me."

She added that she was telling her husband everyday that he should "continue until the end," but the final decision would be down to him.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mary Milliken)