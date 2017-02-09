Francois Fillon, a former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a campaign visit in a CSU, urban surveillance center, in Athis Mons Paris suburb, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

PARIS A lawyer for French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Thursday he had asked the financial prosecutor to drop an inquiry into allegations that Fillon's wife had been paid for work she did not carry out properly.

"The financial prosecutor has no jurisdiction and its inquiry is therefore illegal," the lawyer Antonin Levy told a news conference, adding: "This investigation violates the most basic principles of the French constitution."

The allegations, made by a satirical weekly newspaper on Jan. 25, have seriously damaged Fillon's campaign for the presidency, sending his opinion poll approval ratings plummeting.

Once the frontrunner to win election in May, Fillon now trails third in opinion polls.

