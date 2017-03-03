Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right attends a political rally in Nimes, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS French presidential candidate Francois Fillon called on his supporters on Friday to "resist" and to show their backing for his campaign, which is embroiled in a financial scandal, by turning up in large numbers to a rally in Paris on Sunday.

"Don't let anybody steal this choice from you, I ask you to resist," Fillon said in a video message posted on his Twitter account, calling for a large turnout on Sunday.

A number of conservative grandees have resigned from Fillon's campaign in the last few days as he fights allegations of making state payouts to family members.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)