Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS French presidential candidate Francois Fillon called on his supporters on Friday to "resist" and to show their backing for his campaign, which is embroiled in a financial scandal, by turning up in large numbers to a rally in Paris on Sunday.
"Don't let anybody steal this choice from you, I ask you to resist," Fillon said in a video message posted on his Twitter account, calling for a large turnout on Sunday.
A number of conservative grandees have resigned from Fillon's campaign in the last few days as he fights allegations of making state payouts to family members.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.